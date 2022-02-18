CM YS Jagan to inaugurate Akshaya Patra kitchen today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Akshaya Patra Modern Cooking Unit at Atmakuru in Guntur district on Friday.

According to official statement, he will inaugurate the Kitchen between 10.15 am and 10.45 am. From there, he will leave for Kolanukonda by road and there he will perform bhumi puja to Gokula Kshetram.

After that, he will leave for his camp office at Tadepalli.