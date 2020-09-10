CM YS Jagan to launch YSR Aasara on Sept 11

Amaravati: The YSR Aasara scheme, which would be launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday is expected to benefit nearly eight lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs). Under the scheme, the outstanding loans of the SHGs will be reimbursed. A sum of `6345.87 crore will be released for the purpose.

According to the Chief Minister, the scheme will free lakhs of women from poor families who were forced to take loans at exorbitant rates of interest to meet their requirements and they were stuck in a vicious cycle of debt trap as they could not repay the loans. These women had to take loans to cope up with the rising cost of education, health care, elderly care, daily needs and other emergencies. All loans taken by this section up to April 11, 2019 would be reimbursed in four installements.

This would cost the government Rs 27,168 crore. It is further said that the women who would become free from the debt trap under this scheme will not have to take loans again. They can use this money for any purpose in future if they had already repaid their loans in full or partially.