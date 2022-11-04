CM YS Jagan to lay foundation for ethanol plant today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Bio-fuel production company Assago Industries is setting up an ethanol production plant at APIIC Industrial Park in Gummaladoddi village of East Godavari district. Company sources said that it will be a greenfield project grain-based zero liquid discharge plant with a capacity of 200 KLPD. The project will take shape at a cost of Rs 270 crore.

The plant, which will be set up in collaboration with the AP Government Industries Department, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), and District Administration, will provide direct employment to more than 100 people and indirect employment to more than 400. The plant will be spread over 20 acres with state-of-the-art machinery.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation for this industry on Friday morning. District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu and others inspected the arrangements made for the CM's visit on Thursday evening.

They watched a PowerPoint presentation on the organisation's activities. RDOs A Chaitra Varshini and S Malli Babu, DPO P Jagadamba, DLDO Veena Devi and DSP K Venkateswara Rao accompanied the Collector.