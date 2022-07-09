CM YS Jagan to visit Vizag on July 13

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the ensuing visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam scheduled on July 13.

Speaking at a review meeting held with the officials concerned here on Friday, the Collector said the CM would participate in the state-level distribution programme of providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. He said the event will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam was directed to complete the identification and selection of the beneficiaries of YSR Vahana Mitra at the earliest.

The Collector informed the GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha to make adequate arrangements for drinking water, bio-toilets and sanitation for the people at the venue. Steps are also taken to set up medical camps.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, District Medical and Health Officer K Vijayalakshmi, officials from Horticulture, R&B, Police, among others, participated in the review meeting.