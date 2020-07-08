CM YS Jagan unveils 'Nalo Natho' book a biography on YSR penned by Vijayamma

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday unveiled the book "Nalo .. Natho YSR" book written by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy's wife YS Vijayamma. Earlier, CM YS Jagan's family members paid tribute to YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat. Speaking at the launch of the book, CM said that his mom has recalled all her experiences with father and penned the book Nalo Natho. 'Within me With me'

On the other hand, YS Vijayamma said, that she wanted to pen the greatness of her husband, his humanity and his helping nature. "YSR has given light to many lives; I saw that light, and I have learnt a lot from YSR's life," Vijayamma asserted.

Vijayamma says that his spirit is a paradox that everyone wants to follow. Meanwhile, YS Sharmila said YSR is an inspiration to all and asked everyone to read the book.