CM YS Jagan urges Muslims to offer Ramadan prayers at home amid coronavirus lockdown

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued important instructions to Muslims ahead of the beginning of Ramadan month where all the Muslims offer prayers for a period of the month as part of the tradition. The chief minister met with Muslim elders on Monday though a video conference at chief minister camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by Muslim leaders along with district collectors.

The Chief Minister requested the religious leaders to understand the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and asked them to hold prayers at their homes. Referring to coronavirus situations across the world and happenings in the country, the Chief Minister said that all the measures have been taken in the past few days to eradicate the coronavirus. Hence he asked them to celebrate the festival at homes likewise Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Good Friday and Easter, which were celebrated at homes.

The Chief Minister said that all the Muslims are requested to do prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan. He also appealed to the Muslim elders to give a call to all the people of the community to follow the government's orders. The thirty-day fasting prayers as part of Ramadan would begin on April 23.

Meanwhile, the number of cases has reached 722 with an increase of 75 cases on Monday with 20 fatal cases.