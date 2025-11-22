CMH student selected for mock Assembly

Rajamahendravaram: Students usually only get to watch Assembly proceedings on television and lack practical awareness of the process. The Education Department has now provided an opportunity for school students to step inside the Assembly.

In view of Constitution Day, measures have been taken to organise a State-Level Student Mock Assembly with students in Amaravati on November 26.

Accordingly, competitions were held at the school, mandal, district and constituency levels. One student was selected from each constituency for the Mock Assembly in Amaravati.

Headmaster P Durga Prasad announced that Kandregula Isaac Kumar, a tenth-grade student from the City Municipal Corporation High School (CMH) located in Vankayalavari Veedhi, has been selected.

He expressed happiness that a student from their school is setting foot in the Assembly for the first time for the prestigious Mock Assembly organised by the State Government.

District Educational Officer Kandi Vasudevrao and Urban Range DI B Dileep Kumar congratulated Isaac Kumar.