CMRF cheques worth Rs 33.14L distributed

Guntur: Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi stated that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is a fine example of the welfare governance being implemented by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the people of the State.

She distributed cheques worth Rs 33.14 lakh sanctioned from the CM Relief Fund to 29 beneficiaries at the TDP office in Guntur West Assembly Constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Madhavi said the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is not just financial assistance, it is a source of hope for the poor. She recalled that in just one year, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had extended financial aid of over Rs 400 crore through this fund, bringing light into the lives of thousands of poor families. She added that the CM Relief Fund extends help to those struggling with medical expenses, victims of natural disasters, and the underprivileged. She said in Guntur West constituency alone, over Rs 3 crore worth of CM Relief Fund cheques have been sanctioned so far, and she assured that she is always ready to help the people of her constituency.