CM’s support sought for development of Atmakur constituency

Atmakuru(Nellore district): Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy sought Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s full cooperation for the development of Atmakur constituency.

He stressed the need for the construction of high level canal for the benefit of farmers in Atmakur constituency. He appealed to the Chief Minister to see that the works of the canal are speeded up.

With regard to Jagananna housing colonies in Annareddypalem and Siddipuram villages in Sangam mandal, the MLA pointed out that people had sought additional Rs 20 crore for the development works.