‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to transform every underprivileged woman into an entrepreneur, stated Puttaparthi MLA Pallle Sindhura Reddy during a massive women’s rally in Puttaparthi.

The event marked the completion of 30 years of Chandrababu’s leadership as Chief Minister.

MLA Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Dr Pallle Raghunath Reddy celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with 900 women participants.

Organized under the DRDA Velugu scheme, the rally passed through Tahsildar Office, Anna Canteen, and Ganesh Circle, culminating at Abdul Kalam Shaadi Mahal. Women chanted slogans hailing the success of the “Super Six” welfare schemes.

MLA Sindhura Reddy praised Chandrababu’s commitment to women’s upliftment through self-help groups and financial schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam, free RTC bus travel, and three free gas cylinders annually for women.

She announced that ₹84.24 crore in bank linkage cheques were distributed to women’s groups under Srinidhi and Unnathi loans.

Dr Raghunath Reddy highlighted Chandrababu’s legacy in empowering women, following in the footsteps of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, who introduced 33% reservation and property rights for women.

He emphasized that TDP’s Super Six promises, including increased pensions, Anna Canteens, and RTC benefits, are being effectively implemented within a year of forming the alliance government.

He urged people to remember these welfare measures and assured his continuous service to the people of Puttaparthi, with or without holding office.

Officials from DRDA, RTC, and local leaders participated in the event.