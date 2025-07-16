CM’s visit: DC reviews arrangements

Kurnool: In view of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to the erstwhile Kurnool district on July 17, District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements at the Kurnool Airport and other key locations.

Addressing district officials through a teleconference on Tuesday evening, the Collector emphasised the need for seamless coordination among departments to ensure the success of the high-level visit.

The Collector informed that the Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Kurnool Airport from New Delhi at around 11 am on July 17. Following his arrival, he will proceed to Malyala in Nandyal district to inaugurate the water release from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project and will later address a public meeting. After concluding the event, the Chief Minister will return to Kurnool Airport and depart for Vijayawada. The Collector noted that these are the tentative details of the tour. To ensure smooth execution, the Collector directed the Additional SP to oversee security arrangements at the airport. He also instructed the DRO, Kurnool RDO and Orvakal tahsildar to follow protocol-related responsibilities.

Medical teams, ambulances and a designated safe room should be kept ready at the airport, as per instructions to the in-charge DMHO andGGH Superintendent.

The Fire Department was directed to station fire engines on standby, while the DTC was asked to coordinate with the police department for convoy management. The teleconference was attended by officials including Additional SP Hussain Peera, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Dr Bhaskar Raju and DTC Shanta Kumari.