Coalition government resorting to vindictive politics

Nellore: Former Minister and YSRCP PAC Member Anil Kumar Yadav has criticized that AP coalition has been creating terror and panic through implementation of ‘Red Book Constitution in AP.

Addressing press conference at the YSRCP district office here on Sunday, he said that for the last one year there has been an illegal arrest, and fabricated cases on officials who served in the previous government instead of state witnessing development.

He noted that even top-ranking officers, including former DGP-level and IAS officers like Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, are being targeted without evidence. “Bureaucrats now fear working in AP. Are this the Red Book governance people voted for?” he asked.

The YSRCP leader exposed a massive mining scam involving Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. He stated that mining continues illegally even in expired lease areas, violating Supreme Court guidelines. Out of 180 mines in the district, only 25–30 is active, many under pressure from the mining mafia.

He said over 10,000 workers lost jobs as genuine operators were forced to shut down. Those who refused to join the mafia are being harassed. Just seven of these illegally operated mines are generating nearly Rs 250 cr annually, with total illegal profits crossing Rs 1,000 cr over the past four years.

Vemireddy’s firm is monopolizing quartz exports, side-lining over 260 legitimate exporters. Even individuals with crores in fines are allowed to operate freely. Anil warned that if this continues, ED intervention is inevitable and added that one man’s greed, backed by government silence, is costing Andhra Pradesh its revenue, jobs, and rule of law.