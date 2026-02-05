Palamuru Is BJP’s fort, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday declared that the region has an inseparable bond with the party, calling it the “fort of BJP” where the saffron flag has always found strong support.

Addressing the BJP Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Palamuru, he welcomed newly appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin on his first visit to Telangana. Reddy said the people of the state would rally under his leadership and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread the saffron flag across every village. He recalled that many historic BJP campaigns, including the Telangana Poruyatra, had begun from Palamuru, underscoring its symbolic importance.

Highlighting BJP’s past electoral successes in Mahbubnagar, Reddy pointed to victories in parliamentary and municipal elections, including the election of DK Aruna as an MP and several municipal chairmanships. He expressed confidence that with the dedication of party workers, the BJP would secure wins in the upcoming municipal polls.

Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of failing to deliver on promises to youth, farmers and backward classes. He alleged that apart from free bus travel, no commitments had been fulfilled. He also criticised the BRS for past injustices to Mahbubnagar and accused both Congress and BRS of corruption and collusion.

On governance, Reddy raised concerns over law and order and phone tapping scandals, claiming that under the BRS rule, even private conversations of citizens, journalists and BJP leaders were monitored. He questioned why no action had been taken against those responsible despite promises of accountability.

Emphasising development, Reddy highlighted the Union Budget 2026–27 allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for a high-speed elevated rail corridor passing through Palamuru, asserting that only the BJP could ensure honest governance and sustained progress.

He urged voters to bless BJP candidates in municipal elections, promising that their victory would pave the way for a corruption-free and development-oriented Telangana.