Coastal mandals put on high alert

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri on Thursday issued a high alert for all mandals along the Godavari river coast and other low-lying villages, warning of severe weather changes and increased rainfall intensity over the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the collector announced that all district departments have been put on notice following a warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD’s National Bulletin No 3 (dated 22.10.2025, 1130 hrs IST) forecasts adverse weather due to a Depression over the Southeast Arabian Sea and a persistent Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Tamil Nadu coast.

The collector has directed officials in coastal areas, river basin mandals, and low-lying villages to take immediate precautionary measures and be prepared for emergency relief operations, if necessary. She ordered the Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Electricity, Roads, Water Resources, Agriculture, and Irrigation departments to work in close coordination. Control rooms are to be established in every mandal, and staff have been instructed to remain on high alert. She directed the district administration to enforce the IMD’s advisory for fishermen. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the waters.

The collector also advised the public to stay away from potential dangers such as fallen electrical wires and trees during the rains and to adhere to all instructions from officials.