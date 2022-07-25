Cochlear implantation surgery free for children

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Cochlear implantation surgery was conducted successfully at Rajahmundry Anjana Vaidyalaya Multispeciality Hospital on Sunday. Hospital head Dr DS Aruna Kumar said that the facility of performing this surgery for children free of charge is available only in their hospital in Godavari districts. A free cochlear screening camp and awareness conference was organised on the hospital premises.

Dr Yarlagadda Subbarayudu from Guntur and Dr Aruna Kumar spoke to the media here on Sunday. They said children with congenital hearing loss have nil chances of speech. However, due to the advancement of medical science, it is possible to make the child hear sound by implanting an electrode into the cochlea (hearing device in the inner ear) in such children through 'cochlear implantation' surgery.

Dr Subbarayudu said that the baby's brain understands the sounds heard and thereby increases the chances of speaking. He said the patient will be able to speak if he takes speech therapy for a few months after surgery. It's said that disabled children under 5 years of age will benefit from this operation. If the problem is detected within three years, bilateral cochlear implant surgery with the help of the Arogyasri scheme can improve both ears at the same time, he explained.

Dr Subbaraidu and Dr Aruna Kumar said that this operation, which will cost Rs 12 lakh, is being done completely free of cost under YSR Arogyasri scheme at Anjana Vaidyalaya Multispeciality Hospital. They said that a child under three years of age can undergo this surgery free of charge for both ears and children between three to five years of age for one ear. Many parents are unable to protect their children's future due to a lack of awareness that this operation is available free of cost, they said.