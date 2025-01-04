Cold Snap Grips Telugu States: Temperatures plummet in Telangana , AP

A severe cold snap is affecting the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures reaching unprecedented lows. Many districts in Telangana are experiencing a chilling cold that has residents shivering like never before. The agency areas of the state have recorded the coldest temperatures in the last two days, a trend that is mirrored across Andhra Pradesh, where a dramatic drop in temperatures has also been observed.

The intense cold has led to heightened concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children, who are finding it increasingly difficult to venture outside. As temperatures continue to plummet, many residents are choosing to stay indoors.

In response to the extreme weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued a high alert for North Telangana, warning that the intensity of the cold is expected to increase further. A yellow alert has been specifically issued for the districts of Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, and Adilabad.

Current temperature readings illustrate the severity of the situation, with Nalgonda recording a maximum temperature of just 17°C, while Adilabad has reported a chilling minimum of 7.2°C. Residents are urged to take precautions as the cold snap continues to impact daily life in the region.