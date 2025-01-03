Cold waves intensifies as temperatures sees a drop in AP

The Telugu states are experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with the intensity of cold reaching alarming levels in various regions. In particular, the agency areas of Andhra Pradesh have reported minimum temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius, marking a notable increase in cold intensity.

The severe weather conditions have been exacerbated by dense fog, which has enveloped several areas, leading to reduced visibility and heightened chill. In addition to the cold snap, some regions have even reported snowfall, further contributing to the frigid atmosphere.

Telangana has also felt the brunt of this cold wave, with temperatures substantially decreasing in several locations, including the state capital, Hyderabad. Residents across both states are bracing themselves for the ongoing chill, as meteorological forecasts suggest that these low temperatures are likely to persist in the coming days.