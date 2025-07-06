Collector calls for “let’s make Sri Sathya Sai a dropout-free dist”

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan has called for collective efforts to enroll all school-age children and transform the district into a dropout-free zone.

Addressing the media on Saturday at the Mini Conference Hall in the District Collectorate joined by District SP V Ratna, IPS, to outline the district’s strategy for the upcoming Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) and related programmes including P4 and Talli Ki Vandanam.

He explained that the Mega PTM an initiative of the State Education Department—will be held across Andhra Pradesh on July 10. The event is aimed at strengthening the bond between students, parents, and teachers, and will be conducted in a festive atmosphere, focusing on comprehensive educational development.

Mandatory participation of all students with their parents and active involvement of teachers.

Detailed progress reports will be shared with parents. Rangoli competitions for mothers, tug-of-war for fathers, and other cultural activities will be organised.

The theme this year highlights the central role of mothers in the education system. Alumni and donors who have supported schools will also be invited. Student-led committees such as Invitation, Parking, and Hospitality committees will be set up in each school.

Participation of government officials including Tahsildars, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners is expected. Public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, will attend the PTM in their respective constituencies.

The state-level programme will be held at Kottacheruvu in our district, under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

20,789 students enrolled in Class 1, and 24,000 in Class 6 this year.

Students’ Aadhaar details and photographs must be linked accurately in UDISE+. Parents, teachers, and society must jointly work to eliminate school dropouts.

Citizens can register at ZeroPoverty.com and select families to mentor.

Each mentor will have a profile on the platform. Alumni and NRIs from the district are encouraged to support families in their native villages.