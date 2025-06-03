Collector calls for malaria prevention

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to implement effective measures for the prevention of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

As part of the Malaria Prevention Month being observed from June 1 to June 30, the Collector unveiled an awareness wall poster on malaria at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stressed the need for a coordinated effort to curb the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, which are commonly transmitted through mosquitoes.

He instructed concerned department officials to intensify preventive actions throughout the district.

The Collector emphasized that with the onset of the monsoon season, officials must ensure there is no stagnant water in rural and urban areas. He directed the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) and Municipal Commissioners to take necessary steps to prevent water stagnation, and to implement proper sanitation measures, including cleaning water tanks and carrying out chlorination.

During door-to-door surveys, he instructed field staff to immediately photograph any blocked drains or water stagnation and upload them on the Vector Hygiene App. He emphasized the need for prompt action by sanitation teams to clear such blockages without delay.

Special attention must be paid to children under five years of age and pregnant women. If anyone exhibits symptoms such as fever, they must be promptly taken to the nearest health center, the Collector instructed ICDS officials.

He also highlighted the risk posed by potholes on roads, where stagnant water can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The Ro&B Department was asked to ensure there is no water accumulation in such locations and RWS department told to address pipe leakages, as freshwater stagnation.