Collector calls for saving on electricity bills with Surya Ghar scheme

Puttaparthi: District Collector T.S. Chetan highlighted the benefits of installing rooftop solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme during a public awareness program in Puttaparthi, organized by the Sri Sathya Sai District Electricity Department. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that solar energy can significantly reduce electricity bills and help households become energy self-reliant. Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and Superintendent Engineer Sampath Kumar were also present.

Collector Chetan pointed out that high power consumption forces the government to purchase additional electricity, impacting the state budget. By adopting solar systems, households can save money and contribute to energy conservation. He gave examples: a 1 kW system generating 120 units can reduce a ₹1,000 bill to ₹338; a 2 kW system producing 240 units can lower a ₹2,000 bill to ₹333; and a 3 kW system generating 360 units can cut a ₹2,500 bill to ₹293. Annual savings may reach ₹8,000, ₹20,000, and ₹32,400 respectively.

He also announced government subsidies: ₹30,000 for a 1 kW system, ₹50,000 for 2 kW, and ₹78,000 for 3 kW. Steps are being taken to install solar plants on two-acre plots in each village, and banks are ready to provide loans.

MLA Sindhura Reddy emphasized the importance of using solar energy, especially as Anantapur records some of the highest temperatures in India. Former Minister Dr. Raghunatha Reddy encouraged the public to utilize the scheme, noting that solar energy can reduce financial pressure on the government while generating additional income from surplus energy. The event concluded with the inauguration of solar stalls by local officials.