Collector calls for transparency in re-survey

Visakhapatnam : District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad paid a surprise visit to various places in Padmanabham mandal in Bheemunipatnam constituency in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The District Collector examined the re-survey and e-crop process, which are being carried out in the villages of Gandhavaram. He suggested to the authorities and staff to conduct the re-survey in a transparent manner.

Further, Harendhira Prasad stated that the survey should be conducted in a hassle-free manner and there would not be any inconvenience to the farmers.

The Collector examined the drone and rover technology used for re-survey in the villages. After completing the exercise, the Collector instructed the officials to hold Gram Sabha and explain the survey details to the farmers. He suggested to the staff to consider farmers’ appeals and issues while carrying out the exercise.

During his visit, the Collector interacted with local farmers on various issues and sought their opinions on re-survey and e-crop systems.

Later, Harendhira Prasad visited the Rythu Seva Kendram. The Collector examined the sanitation at Ananthavaram village and instructed the MPDO to maintain cleanliness in the region.

District agricultural officer Appala Swamy, Padmanabham tahasildar Anand, MPDO Vijay Kumar, survey and revenue officials were present.