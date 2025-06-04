Collector enquires about beneficiaries’ satisfaction

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi on Tuesday made a surprise inspection of the distribution of ration to the elderly and differently-abled people at various places in Eluru city.

In the 23rd Division of Eluru city, while the ration shop dealer was distributing ration at the houses of 83-year-old K Nagamma, 80-year-old A Subbalakshmi, and 66-year-old R Mahalakshmi, Collector Vetriselvi made a surprise inspection and personally distributed the ration to the beneficiaries.

She enquired about their satisfaction with the distribution of ration. He also sought to know whether the staff distributing ration was behaving politely or not and enquired about welfare of the beneficiaries. They expressed satisfaction with the ration distribution system. On this occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that ration shop staff will come to the homes of the cardholders and provide ration items like rice and sugar to the elderly above 65 years of age, differently abled people and those confined to bed. She said that the details of the elderly above 65 years of age, differently abled people and those confined to bed under each ration shop purview are with the relevant ration shop dealers and ration items will be provided to all of them at their homes. She suggested that those who have any problem in the distribution of ration items should call the Command Control Centre toll-free number 18004256453.

RDO Achyut Ambarish, Tahsildar Seshagiri Rao, and others accompanied the collector.