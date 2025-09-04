Collector inaugurates ACA U-19 cricket tournament in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V inaugurated the ACA Under-19 Cricket tournament held at RDT Sports Stadium in Anantapur on Wednesday. Serving as the chief guest, he launched the match between Andhra President’s XI and Baroda by officiating the toss.

Addressing the players, Vinod Kumar encouraged them to play with true sportsmanship and aim to represent India in future. He expressed happiness over the tournament being hosted in Anantapur and praised the city’s contribution to sports development, noting that the successful hosting of the Duleep Trophy last year was a proud moment for the region. Organised jointly by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and the Anantapur District Cricket Association, the tournament provides a crucial platform for young talent to showcase their skills. The Collector emphasised that such tournaments can shape the future of budding athletes and urged players to make the most of this opportunity. Sharing his personal connection with cricket, Vinod Kumar mentioned that he himself participated and won in IAS Cricket League held in Vijayawada, reflecting his deep interest in the game.

He further highlighted the importance of sports in developing mental strength, physical fitness, and discipline among youth, helping them stay away from negative habits. “Sports teach us about winning and losing, and help build character,” he said.

The event was attended by ACA and District Cricket Association officials, coaches, selectors, and several senior players and match officials.