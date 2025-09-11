Collector inaugurates ISPS Data Science Centre in Tirupati

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Wednesday inaugurated Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) Data Science Centre at Nalanda Nagar, Tirupati, marking 105th birth anniversary of world-renowned mathematician and statistician Prof CR Rao. The Collector paid floral tributes to Prof Rao’s portrait.

The Collector also inaugurated Prof C R Rao Seminar Hall, along with former Director of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta, Prof BLS Prakasa Rao and IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana. He interacted with ISPS representatives to understand how the Data Science Centre could support public initiatives and government projects.

During the day, the department of Statistics in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in collaboration with ISPS hosted a National Workshop on ‘Statistical Learning and Data Science: Foundations and Applications’. Addressing the gathering, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana stressed the importance of AI, transparency in ‘Black Box’ systems, and interdisciplinary research at the intersection of statistics, genetics, and anthropology.

ISPS Honorary President Prof P Rajasekhar Reddy Prof P Rajasekhara Reddy, President Prof PG Sankaran, Prof BLS Prakasa Rao, Prof Somesh Kumar, Dean of Sciences in SPMVV Prof T Sudha, and Head of the department of Statistics Dr M Siva Parvathi also spoke on the occasion.