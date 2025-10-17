Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center

Anantapur: District Collector A Shyam Prasad visited the fields of farmer Narayana at Dhaniyani Cheruvu village in Nambulapulakunta mandal as part of the e-Crop Registration inspection.

The Collector interacted with farmers and emphasized the importance of organic and natural farming practices, micro-irrigation techniques, and the cultivation of pulse crops such as green gram, red gram, and groundnut.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed the ongoing crop registration process and sought details from the Mandal Parishad Extension Officer (MPEO).

He highlighted the need for farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices to improve productivity and soil health.

Later, Collector Shyam Prasad visited the Kadiri Agricultural Research Center, where he interacted with scientists and reviewed their ongoing research activities, technological advancements, and training programs being conducted for farmers. He inspected the crop demonstration plots, laboratories, and seed units at the center.

The Collector appreciated the scientists’ efforts and advised them to ensure that modern agricultural technologies reach farmers effectively to enhance crop productivity.

He urged researchers to focus on more farmer-friendly innovations that could contribute to sustainable agricultural development in the district.

RDO VVS Sharma, ADA Sanavulla, MRO Devendra Naik, MAO Lokeshwar Reddy, and staff from the Rythu Seva Kendra were present during the inspection, along with several local farmers, Additional Collector, officials from the Agriculture Department, research scientists, and staff from various departments participated in the programme.