Collector inspects MIDC for visually impaired

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V expressed his desire for visually impaired and orphaned girls to achieve greater heights in their future careers. On Sunday, he visited the Meenakshi Integrated Development Centre (MIDC) located on RTO Office Road in Anantapur city.

During his visit, the Collector interacted with the students, inquired about their welfare, and inspected the facilities available at the center. He also personally reviewed the recently announced Intermediate examination results of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinod Kumar congratulated the girls benefiting from the services provided by the Meenakshi Integrated Development Centre and encouraged them to aim for even greater success. Appreciating the efforts of the organization, he urged them to expand their services further to benefit more individuals in society.

He assured that any assistance required by the center would be provided promptly through the government and the district administration. He announced that the necessary land allocation for the construction of a new building, as per government norms, would be arranged. The Collector instructed the concerned officials to prepare and submit the relevant proposals within a week. The visit was also attended by Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, Welfare Officer for Differently Abled Vinod, center administrators Ravikanth Ramana, teacher Venkata Narayana, and others.