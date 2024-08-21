Collector inspects Yerpedu Vyasasramam

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar made a surprise inspection of the residential school being run by Vyasasramam in Yerpedu, on Tuesday evening.

The institution, which accommodates around 400 female students from the fourth class to degree level, came under scrutiny as the Collector assessed the overall quality of education and living conditions provided by the management.

During the inspection, the Collector issued stern warnings to the administrators, emphasising the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene and safety. The Collector pointed out several areas for improvement, specifically stressing the need for the canteen and kitchen to uphold strict cleanliness standards, ensuring that the food served is of good quality and that the drinking water provided is safe and adequate for the students. The necessity of clean and functional toilets with running water was also highlighted. He instructed the ashram management to appoint an ANM to monitor the health of the students regularly. He announced that another inspection would be conducted in 45 days to ensure compliance of the directives. Srikalahasti RDO Ravi Shankar Reddy, Yerpedu tahsildar Bhargavi and other officials were present during the inspection.