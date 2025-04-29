Collector interacts with petitioners at PGRS

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed district-level officials of various departments to conduct a thorough audit to ensure the quality resolution of grievances filed under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

As a gesture, collector stepped down from the dais to personally interact with talented individuals and petitioners gathered outside, receiving their petitions directly. On Monday, during the Public Grievances Redressal Platform program held at the Sunayana auditorium in the collectorate. After accepting the petitions, the collector conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the status of grievance redressal.

1,400 grievances with the PD, 1,100 with the DRO, 540 with the AD surveyor, 50 with DWAMA PD, 67 with housing PD, 79 with the agriculture dpt., and 97 with the DMHO. Additionally, many petitions are pending audit with the commissioners of Kurnool, Adoni, and Emmiganur municipalities. Officials were instructed to expedite the audit process and ensure prompt reviews. Highlighting concerns raised by the public, the collector pointed out that Tahsildars from Maddikera, Holagunda, and Veldurthi mandals were criticized for not listening patiently to people’s grievances. He also noted that grievance redressal efforts were lagging in Gonagandla, Maddikera, Holagunda, and Kurnool Urban mandals. DROs and CEOs of SETKUR were instructed to frequently conduct reviews and ensure improvements.

Regarding pending CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) grievances, the collector ordered immediate action. Pending grievances were noted as follows: 25 with the Adoni sub-collector, 24 with the Kurnool RDO, 11 with the Pattikonda RDO, 6 with DRDA PD, 4 with the AD Surveyor, and one each with the forest department, civil supplies, and Kurnool municipal corporation. He stressed that no CMO grievances should remain pending and urged for prompt resolutions. The event was attended by JC Dr B Navya, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, Special Deputy Collector Venkateswarlu, and other district officials.