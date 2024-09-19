Collector lays emphasis on clean and green surroundings

Visakhapatnam : The importance of maintaining clean surroundings was underlined by District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Taking part in the beach clean-up drive organised as part of the ‘Swachta Hi Seva 2024 campaign’, the Collector laid emphasis on the significance of community awareness programmes and encouraged the youth to become change-makers.

Armed with gloves and bags, officials from the district administration and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation took out a beach clean-up drive in the city on Wednesday.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, along with others, participated in the clean-up drive.

Sanitation workers were felicitated on the occasion. Later, Harendhira Prasad administered a cleanliness pledge to the volunteers who participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, as part of its corporate social responsibility for ‘Swachta Hi Seva’ activities, Bank of India officials handed over a cheque of Rs 7 lakh to the Collector.

‘Ek ped maa ke naam’

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised the ‘ek ped maa ke naam’ plantation programme at Mrs AVN College campus here on Wednesday.

With the theme focusing on nurturing the role of mothers, students planted over 800 trees at the college premises with enthusiasm along with the staff. The platform helped in highlighting the importance of conserving the environment.

As many as 300 students from the college along with their parents participated in the plantation drive. Promoting sustainability, the event fostered a strong connection between people and nature. Senior officials from VPA, staff and students participated.