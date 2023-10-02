Collector Madhavi Latha felicitates elderly voters

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that recognising and honouring voters, who have completed 100 years of age and also those, who are above 85 years of age in the district, is a good platform to bring awareness among the people and the youth about the use of voting rights.

She felicitated the elderly on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons at Chagallu Panchayat office on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, she said that 14 old people, who completed 85 years and Datla Padmavati, who completed 103 years in the constituency, were honoured. She said that 15 elderly people were honoured for exercising the right to vote more times. It was a good feeling to participate in such a programme, she added.

Youth, who have completed 18 years of age in the district, must register for vote, Collector Madhavi Latha said. A survey has been conducted in the constituency to identify the youth who have turned 18 as voters by January 1. Eligible voters should exercise their right to vote and work hard to increase the voting percentage.

In this programme, Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, Tahsildar K Rajya Lakshmi, MPDO B Ram Prasad, and others participated.