Collector orders preparation of vision map

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is implementing the Aadi Karmyogi (Responsive Governance National Mission) nationwide to enhance tribal development.

He addressed a meeting with district officials at the Collectorate on Wednesday. He explained the implementation strategies of the mission and emphasised the preparation of a Gram Vision Map under the Aadi Karmyogi programme. The collector stated that around 20 lakh tribal youth across the nation will be groomed as Aadi Karmyogi service providers from the district to the village level. He said the core objective of the mission is to strengthen grassroots leadership, transparency, and accountable governance in tribal villages with a vision of India @2047. The mission also aims to ensure that government services reach the last mile effectively.

Training programmes for implementing the Aadi Karmyogi mission will begin from August 4, he added. He instructed officials to plan training sessions at both mandal and village levels.

The mission will focus on development in areas such as education, healthcare, drinking water, livelihood, and forest produce trade.

He said that master trainers have already been trained under the supervision of the State Tribal Welfare Department, and they will now conduct training sessions from the district to the village level. Officials present were also administered a pledge to work towards the comprehensive implementation of the mission in the district.

Officials took a solemn pledge to effectively implement the Aadi Karmayogi mission aimed at empowering tribal youth and strengthening grassroots governance.

Joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, sub-collector Shauryaman Patel, assistant collector Sahith, DRO K Padmalatha, and district master trainers V Naga Sireesha, D Sharada Devi, J Atchyut Kiran, R Ramam, P Chandra Kiran, D Dhruva Kumar, B Babu, along with officials from various departments, participated.