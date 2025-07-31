Live
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
- Verdict in rape case against Prajwal Revanna tomorrow
Collector orders preparation of vision map
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar explains the implementation strategies of the mission
- Training programmes for implementing the Aadi Karmyogi mission will begin from Aug 4
Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is implementing the Aadi Karmyogi (Responsive Governance National Mission) nationwide to enhance tribal development.
He addressed a meeting with district officials at the Collectorate on Wednesday. He explained the implementation strategies of the mission and emphasised the preparation of a Gram Vision Map under the Aadi Karmyogi programme. The collector stated that around 20 lakh tribal youth across the nation will be groomed as Aadi Karmyogi service providers from the district to the village level. He said the core objective of the mission is to strengthen grassroots leadership, transparency, and accountable governance in tribal villages with a vision of India @2047. The mission also aims to ensure that government services reach the last mile effectively.
Training programmes for implementing the Aadi Karmyogi mission will begin from August 4, he added. He instructed officials to plan training sessions at both mandal and village levels.
The mission will focus on development in areas such as education, healthcare, drinking water, livelihood, and forest produce trade.
He said that master trainers have already been trained under the supervision of the State Tribal Welfare Department, and they will now conduct training sessions from the district to the village level. Officials present were also administered a pledge to work towards the comprehensive implementation of the mission in the district.
Officials took a solemn pledge to effectively implement the Aadi Karmayogi mission aimed at empowering tribal youth and strengthening grassroots governance.
Joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, sub-collector Shauryaman Patel, assistant collector Sahith, DRO K Padmalatha, and district master trainers V Naga Sireesha, D Sharada Devi, J Atchyut Kiran, R Ramam, P Chandra Kiran, D Dhruva Kumar, B Babu, along with officials from various departments, participated.