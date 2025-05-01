Collector orders swift PM Surya Ghar rollout

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed APSPDCL Superintending Engineer to expedite the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Scheme in Kurnool district.

At a review meeting on PM Surya Ghar and PM KUSUM schemes held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, the Collector stressed timely progress in installations. He informed that 87,477 individuals have registered for PM Surya Ghar, including 81,390 from SC/ST categories and 6,087 from other groups. He urged swift action once APERC approvals are received for SC/ST applicants. Concerned about low installations among other categories (only 442 completed), he called for faster implementation.

Under the scheme, one village per constituency has been chosen as a Model Solar Village. Six gram panchayats and Puchakayalamada (under the CM’s Assurance) are part of this initiative. Although registrations are ongoing, implementation has been slow. The Collector set a target of installing rooftop solar panels in at least 100 homes per model village.

He instructed secretariat staff and engineers to conduct door-to-door campaigns and involve women self-help groups to raise awareness and support installations through loans. A 2 kW solar system, worth Rs 1.4 lakh, comes with a Rs 60,000 subsidy, offering up to 20 years of free electricity. DRDA PD was asked to ensure beneficiaries are informed and supported. He also urged distribution of pamphlets in villages and prioritized solar panel installation in government employees’ homes.

Regarding PM KUSUM, the Collector stated tenders will be finalized by May 8 and asked officials to prepare an action plan.