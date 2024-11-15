Collector Prasanthi emphasises transparency in sand supply

Live
Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi conducted inspections of the sand loading operations at Pandalaparru and Jeedigunta reach points on Thursday evening, emphasising adherence to government guidelines on loading charges.
During her visit, collector interacted with consumers and transport operators to assess field-level conditions.
She expressed concern over complaints regarding excessive charges and disruptions in the free sand supply scheme, noting that these issues had been highlighted by users and on social media. S
Collector instructed officials and staff at the reach points to ensure complete transparency in sand supply operations. She stated that the de-siltation point rate across the district has been set at Rs 229 per ton, with prices at the open reach points set at Rs 104.42 per ton at Pandalaparru and Rs 81.32 per ton at Jeedigunta.
For complaints related to the free sand policy, she urged consumers to contact the district helpline at 1800-425-540 or the Kovvur division helpline at 08812-231488.
Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmitha and Tahsildar B Nagaraju Naik, among other officials accompanied the collector.