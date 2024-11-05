Live
Collector reviews road repair works
Anantapur: District Collector DrV Vinod Kumar has called upon Roads and Buildings department engineers to attend to the repairs of roads of R&B and State highways by January 15, 2025. He inaugurated road works from TKittala to Vidapanakallu village on Monday. Later speaking at a meeting in Vidapanakallu village, the Collector assured that all roads would be free of potholes.
He said the MLAs of the district will be overseeing road works in all Assembly constituencies.As many as 68 works are taken up at a cost of Rs19.7crore, he added.Guntakal RDO Sreenivas, MPP Karanam Pushpavathi, ZPTC Hanumanthu and R&B SE Hariprasad and local leaders participated.
