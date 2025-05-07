Live
Collector sets May-end deadline for hostel repairs
District Collector O. Anand has directed officials to complete repair works in Social Welfare Hostels by the end of May on a war-footing basis.
The Collector conducted a review meeting with Social Welfare Department officials and wardens on Tuesday regarding the status of ongoing repairs in SEHs.
The Collector conducted a review meeting with Social Welfare Department officials and wardens on Tuesday regarding the status of ongoing repairs in SEHs.
He stated that the government has sanctioned ₹9.32 crore for repairs related to walls, slabs, electricity, and drinking water in 64 hostels across the district.
Of these, 34 hostels are assigned to the Panchayat Raj department and 30 to the Roads & Buildings department.
He further instructed officials to design a plan to ensure 100% completion of 5,900 seats and to explain the improved infrastructure in SEHs to parents.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the poor performance in recent SSC exams at some hostels, the Collector warned officials and wardens of departmental action if such results recur.
He advised wardens to pay special attention to SSC students appearing for supplementary exams to ensure 100% pass results.
Social Welfare DD Sobharani, and officials from Panchayat Raj and R&B departments, were present.