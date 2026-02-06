Kavya unveils ‘Inter-State’ Youth Exchange Programme

Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya called upon youth to serve as a bridge between the diverse cultures of the country. On Thursday, she inaugurated the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports under the leadership of My Bharat – Warangal at the youth hostel in Balasamudram. Forty young men and women from Kerala are participating. From February 5 to 9 they will be introduced to the Telangana culture, history and traditions.

The MP said India is a great federal nation comprising multiple languages, religions and cultures. She emphasised that it is the responsibility of youth to transform this diversity into strength. Mingling and interacting with youth from other States promotes mutual respect and understanding. Kavya stressed the need to prevent growth of hatred among youth and to foster unity and tolerance instead.

She stated that Swami Vivekananda’s ideals serve as guiding principles for youth and that young people possess the power to shape the nation’s future. She advised the participants to visit historical monuments and tourist destinations in the united Warangal district to learn about Telangana’s heritage. National integration would be further strengthened through the exchange of cultural experiences. The MP expressed pride that youth leaders who served through the Mera Yuva Bharat platform have gone on to become public representatives. She felicitated the recently elected sarpanches and up-asarpanches.

Deputy Superintendent (archaeology) Engineer Krishna Chaitanya, RDO Rathod Ramesh, deputy director of Mera Yuva Bharat Anvesh Chintala attended the programme.