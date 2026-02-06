Police step up security preparations for Maha CM’s Kaghaznagar visit

Kagaznagar: Ahead of the visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Kaghaznagar as part of the municipal election campaign, Superintendent of Police of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Nithika Panth, conducted an inspection on Thursday.

The District SP inspected the proposed helipad site in Kaghaznagar along with the venues identified for the public meeting. During the review, she issued several instructions to local police officers and officials of the concerned departments regarding security arrangements and coordination.