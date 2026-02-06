Senior Congress leaders campaign for candidates

Nagarkurnool: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and Nagarkurnool MLA Dr K Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy jointly conducted an extensive election campaign in support of Congress candidates Podugu Srinivasulu and Kotha Srinivasulu in Wards 2 and 13 of the Nagar Kurnool Municipality on Thursday.

During the campaign, the leaders toured the wards, interacted with street vendors and local residents, and enquired about their problems. People highlighted issues related to drinking water, drainage, roads, sanitation, and civic amenities.

The leaders assured the public that sincere efforts would be made to resolve these issues and explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the people’s government over the past two years.