Collector takes part in cleanliness drive

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a cleanliness drive con-ducted as part of the initiative ‘Clean Prakasam- Green Prakasam’ at Collectorate here on Saturday.

Setting an example for the staff, collector picked up fallen leaves while the joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna used a spade to clear the waste and deposit it in the designated bins. Speaking at the event, collector said that maintaining environmental cleanliness is every-one’s responsibility. She said these sanitation drives are being conducted across the district on the third Saturday of every month as per Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions.

She informed that next month, all government offices in the district would undertake a file-clearing programme. She stressed that maintaining clean surroundings should become a habit for everyone.

Joint collector specifically highlighted the need to focus on toilet maintenance in government offices and called for public participation in these cleanliness initiatives.

District Revenue Officer P Chinna Obulesu, Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, and other officialsparticipated in the programme.