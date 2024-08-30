  • Menu
Collector Thameem Ansariya highlights benefits of sports

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a special event organised to commemorate National Sports Day at the Mini...

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a special event organised to commemorate National Sports Day at the Mini Stadium here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, collector Ansariya highlighted the benefits of sports and said that sports not only promote good health but also instil discipline in one’s lifestyle.

She encouraged students to give equal importance to both academics and sports, assuring them of the district administration’s support in their endeavour. She distributed awards to the winners of various sports competitions organised by the District Sports Authority

