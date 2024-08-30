Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
Collector Thameem Ansariya highlights benefits of sports
Highlights
Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a special event organised to commemorate National Sports Day at the Mini...
Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a special event organised to commemorate National Sports Day at the Mini Stadium here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, collector Ansariya highlighted the benefits of sports and said that sports not only promote good health but also instil discipline in one’s lifestyle.
She encouraged students to give equal importance to both academics and sports, assuring them of the district administration’s support in their endeavour. She distributed awards to the winners of various sports competitions organised by the District Sports Authority
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS