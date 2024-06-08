Collector thanks everyone for successful conduct of polls

Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar thanked everyone for their cooperation and support in the successful conduct of the General Elections 2024 at a press meet held at the Collectorate here on Friday. SP Garud Sumit Sunil was present.

Thanking the public, officials, observers, political party leaders, media personnel, and everyone involved in the elections, collector said that their cooperation from the day the election notification was released to the day of results cannot be forgotten.

He said that success is achieved with the contribution of the staff, officers, and police personnel from the village-level to the district-level.

He said that the district achieved 88.52 per cent of polling votes, as the SVEEP activity is done extensively. He said that out of the 28,058 postal ballots issued, only 23,365 were valid, and 4,693 were invalid.

He said that they received 1,157 complaints on cVIGIL app, and resolved about 97% of them in just 28-47 minutes. He said that they seized articles worth about Rs 7.22 crore during the election process.

SP Garud Sumit Sunil announced that with the coordination and cooperation with the staff and officials from all departments, the police made sure no untoward incidents occurred during the polling and the counting.

He said that the officers ranging from the home guard to the SP level did their work in a transparent, committed, and efficient manner.