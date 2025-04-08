  • Menu
Collector visits PGRS applicant’s house for direct feedback

Highlights

In a unique and proactive approach, Anantapur district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V personally visited the residence of a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) applicant to gather direct feedback.

He visited the house of Sai Sampath Kumar in Yuvajana Nagar, 41st ward of Anantapur town, to assess the effectiveness of grievance redressal under PGRS.

During interaction, the Collector inquired whether the applicant’s issue has been resolved promptly and how officials treated him during the process.

The applicant replied that although an endorsement was issued indicating that the problem was being resolved, quicker action would have been appreciated. He also brought local issues related to drainage to the Collector’s attention. Vinod assured immediate steps would be taken to address drainage problem.

As part of the visit, the Collector also reviewed ongoing PGRS survey through Employee Mobile App, examining modules such as work from home, eKYC updates, mobile number updates, and rice card eKYC verification.

Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, Deputy Commissioner Venkateswarlu, Village Revenue Officer Padmaja, and Welfare Secretary Vimala accompanied the Collector during this visit.

