Collector’s initiative brings CSR funds

Vizianagaram: Severalcompanies have come forward to provide funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for development programmes in the district, thanks to the initiative taken by district collector Dr BR Ambedkar. Funds have been allocated primarily for education and healthcare sectors.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for medical equipment in the Medical College. Additionally, the company has also sanctioned Rs 54.50 lakh for additional classrooms in government schools in Nadipalli and Chintapalli villages of Pusapati Rega Mandal.

Bharat Dynamics Limited has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for classroom projects in 37 government schools, Rs 14.50 lakh for basic amenities in social welfare hostels, and Rs 7.16 lakh for medical equipment in Gajapathinagaram Area Hospital. Power Grid Corporation has provided a generator to the Blood Bank run by the Indian Red Cross Society. The collector stated that these funds will contribute to the development of education, healthcare, and social welfare sectors in the district. In addition to this, AXIS Bank has come forward recently to spent Rs 15 crores towards for development of 40 tanks in Nellimarla, Gurla, Garividi and Merakamudidam mandals.