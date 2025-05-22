Live
- Adani RE capacity rises to 14,528.4 MW
- Odisha to promote adventure tourism
- Auto parts sector likely to grow 9% this fiscal
- Google's Vision: A Future Where AI Does the Googling for You
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 22 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 22 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 22 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 22 May, 2025
- Hockey lovers call for barring blacklisted firms
- Will the Rise of “Make in India” Lead Our Country to be the Global Manufacturing Hub
Collector’s initiative brings CSR funds
Vizianagaram: Severalcompanies have come forward to provide funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for development programmes in the...
Vizianagaram: Severalcompanies have come forward to provide funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for development programmes in the district, thanks to the initiative taken by district collector Dr BR Ambedkar. Funds have been allocated primarily for education and healthcare sectors.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for medical equipment in the Medical College. Additionally, the company has also sanctioned Rs 54.50 lakh for additional classrooms in government schools in Nadipalli and Chintapalli villages of Pusapati Rega Mandal.
Bharat Dynamics Limited has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for classroom projects in 37 government schools, Rs 14.50 lakh for basic amenities in social welfare hostels, and Rs 7.16 lakh for medical equipment in Gajapathinagaram Area Hospital. Power Grid Corporation has provided a generator to the Blood Bank run by the Indian Red Cross Society. The collector stated that these funds will contribute to the development of education, healthcare, and social welfare sectors in the district. In addition to this, AXIS Bank has come forward recently to spent Rs 15 crores towards for development of 40 tanks in Nellimarla, Gurla, Garividi and Merakamudidam mandals.