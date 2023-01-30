Collector's team wins match with 13 runs

Rayachoti(Annamayya District): In an interesting 20 overs cricket match organised between Collector Vs SP teams here on Sunday, the Collector team won the match with 13 runs difference on SP team. After winning toss, the Collector's team has decided to bat first and scored 173 runs by losing 6 wickets in limited 20 overs while SP team lost the match scoring 160 runs losing 4 wickets.

Though district collector P S Girisha was a physically challenged person, he played crucial role in winning his team with excellent performance in both bowling and batting. As the collector scored 10 runs, collector's gun man Srinivasulu has scored 34 runs in 12 balls.

Later the SP team scored 160 runs against 174 runs target by losing 4 wickets. SP V Harshavardhan Raju scored 23 runs while his gun man Naga Siva has made 55 runs. Speaking on the occasion, collector Girisha expressed his happiness over organising the cricket match after the formation of Annamayya district.

SP V Harshavardhan Raju said this kind of sports activities will relieve stress of employees, who were always busy with their works. Additional SP Dr Rajkamal, Rayachoti RDO Ranga Swamy, staff from revenue and other departments participated.