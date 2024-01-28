  • Menu
College sadhana Samith members meet Damodara Rajanarasimha in Alampu
The College Sadhana Samithi convener Gajula Iswaraiah and members P. Madanna, Prakash, Jayanna, Man Doddi Madanna, Baburao, Pulipati Dastagiri, and ZPTC Sugunamma gathered together at Alampur on Saturday and went to meet the Minister of State Medical Health & Technology and District In-Charge, Shri C. Damodara Rajanarasimha. They requested him to grant a college to Rajoli Mandal. As a representation of our appeal, we submitted a petition to the minister.

