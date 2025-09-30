Combined NCC annual training camp commences

Visakhapatnam: The combined annual training camp–5 (CATC) was inaugurated at Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram.

The 10-day camp, organised under the supervision of Commodore Sumanta Roy, Group Commander, NCC Group Visakhapatnam, and Colonel Tapas Mandal, Commanding Officer, 2 (Andhra) composite technical regiment, Visakhapatnam, will continue till October 7. Over 600 NCC cadets (SD/SW) from various colleges across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts are participating in the camp. The cadets will undergo intensive training in parade drills, weapon handling, physical endurance, mental resilience and leadership development.

Deputy Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Guntamukkala Bhadrayya highlighted that the main objective of the camp is to instill discipline, national spirit, and a sense of social service among cadets. In addition to training, a variety of cultural programmes and sports competitions will also be organised during the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, stressed that such camps play a vital role in shaping the leadership qualities, self-confidence, and social responsibility of students. He reiterated the institution’s commitment towards working closely with the NCC directorate to provide quality training aligned with national aspirations. The inauguration was attended by the institution Principal D V Rama Murthy, NCC officers Captain Satyaveni, Lt. Prasanth, Lt. Krishna Kishore, Lt. Lakshmi, Lt. Manikantha, CTO Satish, CSO Satyanarayana, PI staff members, and cadets from various colleges.