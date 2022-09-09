Commissioner Haritha sets Rs 2 cr property tax collection a week

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha directed the revenue officials to collect property tax to the tune of Rs 2 crore per week. Holding a review with revenue officials here on Thursday, she told them to issue demand notices to commercial buildings if they failed to pay tax. She also directed to issue show cause notice to an official for failing to update the details of shop rooms belonging to the municipal corporation online.

The Commissioner advised the officials to fix targets to administrative secretaries in ward secretariats to improve the tax collection and revenue. In another review with sanitary officials, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over poor collection of user charges and said action will be taken against officials if they neglect their duties.

She stressed the need to pay special attention to improve sanitary conditions in view of rainy season besides fogging and spraying activities to control mosquito menace. Haritha also directed the senior officials to issue show cause notice to Sanitary Inspector Surendranath and secretaries of ward secretariats for neglecting collection of user charges in the city.