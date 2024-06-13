Complained to Centre over post-result violence in Andhra, says YSRCP MP

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party MP Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday said the party has brought to the Centre's notice the continued attacks on its leaders in Andhra Pradesh since the announcement of election results last week.

He told media persons here that the YSR Congress has sent representations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the National Human Rights Commission. He said the party had complained to the Governor but since no action was taken, it approached Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Subba Reddy said he had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to check the violence against YSRCP leaders and their property. He said since the police "were not taking any action" against those indulging in violence, he sought directions to the Union Home Ministry, the state government, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police to take strong measures to put an end to the attacks.

The petitioner has requested the High Court to direct the police to immediately register FIRs on complaints about the attacks and take strong measures as per law. He also sought orders to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the incidents of violence.

Subba Reddy, in his petition, also pleaded for directions to provide protection to the victims and their family members.

Meanwhile, YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that the unleashing of violence by ‘TDP goons’ on YSRCP sympathisers shows the breakdown of law and order in the state. He demanded strict action against those clearly seen in the videos of the violent incidents.

In its representations to the President, the Prime Minister and others, the YDRCP alleged that several individuals were killed during the post-election violence by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena. It claimed that there was extensive damage to private property including homes and businesses due to arson and vandalism.

The opposition party said the attacks heightened fear and tension among residents in affected areas, disrupting daily life and community stability. The YSRCP, along with its representations, attached photographs of violent incidents in Tirupati, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Eluru, Anakapalli, Nellore, Nandyal, and other places.