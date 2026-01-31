Kochi scheduling clash impacts ‘Koragajja’ promotions; team calls for better coordination

The promotional press conference of the upcoming Kannada film Koragajja, scheduled to be held on January 24 at the Grand Ballroom of Holiday Inn, Kochi, was reportedly postponed following an unexpected scheduling conflict with another major film-related event in the city. The overlap, according to the film’s team, created concerns over media availability and prompted a last-minute change in plans.

The Koragajja team stated that invitations for the press interaction had been circulated to Kochi-based entertainment journalists nearly a week in advance. Renowned international actor Kabir Bedi and senior actress Bhavya had travelled to Kochi specifically to attend the event and interact with the media. However, the team was informed a day before the scheduled press meet that a Malayalam film’s press conference, headlined by Mammootty, had been fixed for the same time slot.

With Kochi having a relatively limited pool of entertainment journalists, the clash reportedly made it difficult to ensure adequate media coverage, forcing the Koragajja team to reschedule their promotional activity. Director Sudheer Attavar and producer Trivikram Sapalya expressed disappointment, noting that extensive preparations had already been completed. While acknowledging that overlaps can occur, they stressed the importance of better coordination among PR and promotional teams to avoid such situations, particularly in cities with limited media bandwidth.

Kabir Bedi described the incident as unfortunate, adding that he holds Malayalam cinema in high regard and believes stronger communication among industry stakeholders would help ensure smoother promotional engagements. Actress Bhavya echoed similar views, underlining the need to respect commitments made to artists and media professionals.

Reaffirming their respect for Malayalam cinema and its senior artistes, the Koragajja team expressed hope that improved coordination would prevent similar disruptions in the future.