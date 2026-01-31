‘Amaravathiki Aahwanam’ teaser unveiled; film set for Feb 13 release

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Amaravathiki Aahwanam was officially launched in Hyderabad in the presence of senior actor and producer Murali Mohan, drawing an encouraging response from members of the film fraternity. The film is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on February 13, raising expectations among audiences and industry observers alike.

Produced by K. Shankar Rao and R. Venkateswara Rao under the Light House Cine Magic banner, the film is presented by G. Rambabu Yadav, with veteran producer Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary serving as production supervisor. Directed by GVK, Amaravathiki Aahwanam stars Siva Kantamneni, Dhanya Balakrishna, Esther, Supritha, and Harish in lead roles, with senior actors Ashok Kumar, Bhadram, Gemini Suresh, and Nagendra Prasad appearing in key supporting parts.

Speaking at the event, Murali Mohan praised the teaser for its eerie tone and strong content, emphasising the importance of small films in sustaining the industry. Actor Ashok Kumar described the film’s content as powerful and said director GVK had crafted a story that would appeal to all sections of audiences. Gemini Suresh noted that he played a unique role for the first time and expressed confidence that the film’s blend of horror and entertainment would connect with viewers.

Director GVK stated that the film was completed within schedule and budget despite minor VFX delays, while lead actor Siva Kantamneni highlighted the standout performances of the female cast. With positive early buzz, the team expressed confidence ahead of the film’s February 13 release.